Uproar At Lucknow Restaurant After Customer Finds Meat In Vegetarian Thali

In an incident at the 'House of Royals' restaurant in Lucknow's Food Valley, a customer who ordered a vegetarian thali was served a piece of meat. Chaos ensued at the 'House of Royals', located in the Food Valley complex in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

Hemant Kumar Singh, a resident of Pritam Nagar in Prayagraj, had visited the 'House of Royals' restaurant for a meal along with 14 companions. They had all placed orders for strictly vegetarian food, including the 'Deluxe Veg' thali.

After a short wait, the food was served. As they began to eat, they found a piece of meat and bone in one of the thalis. Shocked by the discovery, the group felt that their religious sentiments had been deeply hurt. This led to an uproar among the customers. When they attempted to lodge a complaint, they did not receive a satisfactory response from the restaurant management.

Consequently, an FIR was registered at the Gomti Nagar Police Station.