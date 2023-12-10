Son Kills Mother For Refusing To Lend Money In Uttar Pradesh

The son has been arrested.

A 68-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son after she refused to lend him money, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Dhindawli village under the Titawi police station area here on Saturday evening, they added.

Jaginder, who allegedly killed his mother Perkashi with a spade, has been arrested, SHO Jogindra Singh said.

According to police, Jaginder attacked his mother with a spade in a fit of rage when the latter refused to give him some money. The elderly died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered the spade used in the crime and sent the accused to jail, he added.

