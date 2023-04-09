UP Police Constable Charged With Rape, Forced Abortion, Extortion

Police have said that an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A head constable here has been booked on the charges of rape, molestation, extortion, blackmail and forced abortion of a woman, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, in her complaint on Monday, alleged that about a year ago head constable Pannalal came to her house with another person and raped her while the other person filmed the act, they said.

The policeman started blackmailing the woman by threatening to upload the video on the internet and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her, the victim said in the complaint.

She also alleged that the constable forced her to abort her pregnancy after the rape, police said.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted by the circle officer in which prima facie the allegations levelled by the woman were found to be true, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said in a statement.

An FIR was filed at the Civil Line police station on Sunday and the constable has been suspended with immediate effect, Mr Singh said, adding Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap has ordered an investigation into the matter.