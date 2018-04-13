UP Officials Test Tea, Food For Teen Who Accuses BJP Lawmaker Of Rape

The girls 55-year-old father died in police custody earlier this week after he was beaten up by BJP lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother. The lawmaker is in CBI custody now.
The 16-year-old girl and her family were moved to the hotel for ensuring safety.
The teenager had earlier tried to kill herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on April 8, accusing the chief minister of shielding a his lawmaker who had allegedly raped her. After severe backslash, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was taken in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning early this morning.
The girl has described prison-like conditions where she and her family have been told to stay. "We are told we can't go outside, there are guards at every corner. When we ask them for help, they say it isn't their job. Is this justice?" the girl said.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested today after the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday, saying whether the state will arrest the lawmaker accused in Unnao rape case. The UP police chief had said, "the government doesn't want to save anyone"
Yogi Adityanath today spoke on the case stating that the UP government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is.