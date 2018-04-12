Midnight Drama At Lucknow Police Officer's House Over Unnao Rape, BJP Lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar Shows Up The lawmaker, who arrived in a convoy of 20-odd vehicles, insisted that he had only reached the official residence of Lucknow city's police chief, because the media was there.

58 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrived in a convoy of 20-odd vehicles to the residence of city's police chief. New Delhi: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the lawmaker of the ruling BJP accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, drove to the house of a senior police officer late on Wednesday night along with 100 supporters after reports that he could surrender. But the lawmaker, who arrived in a convoy of 20-odd vehicles, insisted that he had only reached the official residence of Lucknow city's police chief, because the media was there.



Mr Sengar said he wasn't a fugitive.



"I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he told reporters who had reached the police officer's residence.



The girl from Unnao, who has accused him of rape in June last year, said she had tried everything she could in the last nine months to get justice but failed.



On Sunday, the girl attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after her 55-year-old father was allegedly thrashed by the lawmaker's brother Atul Singh and arrested by the police. He died the next day, reportedly due to the injuries he had sustained.



In the case filed about his assault, the police left out Atul Singh's name.



The government, which has been blamed for trying to protect the lawmaker and his brother had responded to the national outrage over the police's attempt to shield the lawmaker and his brother, Atul Singh, by setting up a special probe team. Atul Singh had been arrested on Tuesday.



The special team is learnt to have sent its initial report to the state government late on Wednesday evening.



A senior police officer had earlier declared that "corrective steps" would be taken.







Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the lawmaker of the ruling BJP accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, drove to the house of a senior police officer late on Wednesday night along with 100 supporters after reports that he could surrender. But the lawmaker, who arrived in a convoy of 20-odd vehicles, insisted that he had only reached the official residence of Lucknow city's police chief, because the media was there.Mr Sengar said he wasn't a fugitive."I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he told reporters who had reached the police officer's residence.The girl from Unnao, who has accused him of rape in June last year, said she had tried everything she could in the last nine months to get justice but failed.On Sunday, the girl attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after her 55-year-old father was allegedly thrashed by the lawmaker's brother Atul Singh and arrested by the police. He died the next day, reportedly due to the injuries he had sustained.In the case filed about his assault, the police left out Atul Singh's name.The government, which has been blamed for trying to protect the lawmaker and his brother had responded to the national outrage over the police's attempt to shield the lawmaker and his brother, Atul Singh, by setting up a special probe team. Atul Singh had been arrested on Tuesday.The special team is learnt to have sent its initial report to the state government late on Wednesday evening. A senior police officer had earlier declared that "corrective steps" would be taken.