More Evidence Surfaces In Unnao Rape Case, Allahabad High Court Steps In

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Allahabad High Court will hear the case on Thursday Allahabad: Amidst an outcry demanding justice for a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who has accused a BJP lawmaker of rape, the Allahabad High Court today ordered that the body of the girl's father be preserved if it had not been cremated.



Taking note of a letter written by senior lawyer GS Chaturvedi, a bench of Chief Justice DB Bhonsale and Justice Suneet Kumar admitted it as a public interest litigation which will be heard tomorrow. The court has asked Advocate General Raghavendra Singh to be present during the hearing.



Mr Chaturvedi has sought a court-monitored investigation into the man's death after his daughter alleged that she was raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul in June last year.



On Sunday, the girl had attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The same day, her 55-year-old father was admitted to hospital brought in the from the Unnao district jail where his condition worsened in the evening.

The teen's father had alleged he was assaulted by the brother of BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar



The post-mortem report attributed the cause of death to blood poisoning. It also listed 14 injuries on the abdomen, legs and arms besides saying part of man's intestines had been perforated.



Yesterday, the lawmaker's brother was arrested for the assault after what the teen's family calls an attempted cover-up by the police. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the First Information Report filed in the case.



Today, the lawmaker's wife met the UP police chief, demanding justice for her husband who she claimed was facing a



Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a lawyer's petition seeking a CBI probe into the case.



