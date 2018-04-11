Days Before Death, Unnao Teen's Father Named Attacker, Shows Video

The attack came after the family's dogged attempts to get justice for their 16-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother in June last year. The family says he had refused to withdraw his daughter's complaint of rape.
On Sunday, the girl had attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The same day, the 55-year-old was admitted to a local hospital. A video from the hospital has now surfaced, which shows him answering questions about the attack during his initial medical check-up on April 3.
"Atul Singh, the brother of the lawmaker thrashed me. He kept on beating me. Nobody tried to save me," he is heard saying. "Police waale (police men -- perhaps the security personnel of the lawmaker) were standing there. They did nothing," says the man, bruises plainly visible on his face and chest.
While the postmortem report said the cause of death was blood poisoning due to perforation of colon, a part of the intestines. But it also listed 14 horrific injuries -- multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms.
Atul Singh was arrested for the assault last evening, days after police attempts at a cover-up. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the First Information Report filed in the case.
Comments
She said, "He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like 'balatkaari', nothing will be proved."