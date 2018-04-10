Brother of BJP Lawmaker Arrested In Unnao Rape Controversy The 16-year-old girl has accused BJP lawmaker of raping her last year

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul had reportedly thrashed the girl's Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: The brother of a BJP lawmaker, accused by a 16-year-old girl of rape, has been arrested for thrashing her father in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The teen's father, who was arrested last week, died at a hospital on Monday.



UP Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul had reportedly launched an assault on the girl's father last week. Despite his grave injuries, the man wasn't admitted to the hospital. Instead he was arrested and placed in judicial custody on a complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists.



Late Sunday evening, when he complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died yesterday.



"They killed my father. Why wasn't Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested? I don't know why his brother was arrested? I demand they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice," the teen said.



