Brother of BJP Lawmaker Arrested In Unnao Rape Controversy

UP Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul had reportedly launched an assault on the girl's father last week. Despite his grave injuries, the man wasn't admitted to the hospital. Instead he was arrested and placed in judicial custody on a complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists.
"They killed my father. Why wasn't Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested? I don't know why his brother was arrested? I demand they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice," the teen said.