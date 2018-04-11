"He's Feeling Helpless," Says Wife Of BJP Lawmaker Accused Of Unnao Rape Unnao Rape: During her meeting with Director General of Police OP Singh, Unnao lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Sangeeta Sengar complained that the media had already declared her husband guilty of rape

Two days after the father of a teen from Uttar Pradesh, who alleged rape by a BJP lawmaker, died in custody, and her family reportedly confined to a hotel in Unnao by the police, the wife of the accused politician met a top police officer in Lucknow to demand "justice for her husband".



During her meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Sangeeta Sengar complained that the media had already declared her husband guilty of rape.



She said, "He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like 'balatkaari', nothing will be proved."



The 16-year-old girl has accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Jaideep, also known as Atul, of raping her in June last year. Her family's numerous attempts to file an FIR or First Information Report against them were thwarted by the police. They were even threatened and shooed away. But the family didn't give up.



Last week, an irked Sengar allegedly let his brother brutally thrash her 50-year-old father. Their struggle to file a complaint against Atul and his men for the assault, however, led to a counter-complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists. The injured man was arrested and put in jail. He wasn't taken to the hospital till he vomited and complained of abdominal pain. He died of septic shock at the hospital on Monday, his post-mortem report revealed among other gut-wrenching details.



Atul was arrested a day later on charges of leading an assault on the man. A special investigation team has also been formed to question his brother.



"The allegations against Atul Sengar about murder are totally false. It is that man (the girl's father) who came to our house and abused us. He had a big criminal record," Sangeeta Sengar alleged in Lucknow.



About 65 km from there, at a hotel in Unnao, the girl's family members fear for their lives. They allege that the police aren't allowing them to step out. They aren't even giving us water, she said.



"The District Magistrate has confined us to a hotel room. There are guards everywhere. I just want the culprit to be punished. I appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice," she said.



The teen had tried to kill herself right outside Mr Adityanath's home on Sunday. The same day, her family had sent a handwritten letter to the chief minister's office. The subsequest FIR named all the attackers, but omitted the lawmaker's brother.



Sengar has dismissed all allegations and said "these low level people are trying to frame me".



Before joining the ruling party, Sengar had stints with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.



