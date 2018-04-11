Confined To Hotel Room, No Water, Alleges Teen In Unnao Rape Controversy The teen alleges she was raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last June but no action has been taken against him.

A 16-year-old girl who has alleged rape by a lawmaker of Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP and tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house describes prison-like conditions as she talks about being confined to a hotel room, "without a phone or water and guards at every corner".The teenager and her family was taken to a hotel in Unnao near her village after her father died in custody on Monday, days after being beaten up by lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar 's brother."I can't charge my mobile, there is no TV, no water. We are told we can't go outside," the girl said today.The teen's 55-year-old father was arrested after he was assaulted. The postmortem report details 14 severe injuries that underline the severity of the attack. After his death, Jaideep Singh, the brother of the lawmaker, was arrested for the assault.The postmortem report lists multiple abrasions near his abdomen, buttocks, thighs, knees and arms. It, however, listed blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death.He was allegedly beaten by the lawmaker's men last Tuesday, after he refused to withdraw the complaint of rape by his daughter."We are told we can't go outside, there are guards at every corner. When we ask them for help, they say it isn't their job. Is this justice?" the girl said."I want justice, why are they pressuring me for an apology? Do they want my uncle to be killed too?" she said. The teen alleges she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last June. But the family's efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled, she said.Kuldeep Singh Sengar has accused the family of maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also refused to step down and attributed the beating of the girl's father to a "family divide".