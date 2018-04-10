In Unnao Rape Controversy, A Handwritten Complaint Exposes Cover-Up The case came in the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker.

The 16-year-old girl has accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: A day after the father of a girl who has alleged rape by a BJP lawmaker died in police custody in Uttar Pradesh, a handwritten complaint and the subsequent police FIR on it by the family exposes attempts to protect the politician's brother, who has now been arrested.

The handwritten complaint names Jaideep Singh as one of the girl's attackers



The family's complaint on the attack had named Jaideep Singh and a few others. The FIR filed by the police, however, named everyone but omitted the lawmaker's brother.

The FIR doesn't mention Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Jaideep Singh despite family naming him in their complaint



Last Tuesday, her 50-year-old father was thrashed allegedly by Jaideep Singh and a few other men. The brutal assault left wounds and gashes all over his body, but the police arrested him on a complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists. No action was taken against Jaideep Singh.



Yesterday, when the father complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died.



The case came in the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker.



Two police officers and four constables were suspended as her father's death provoked more public anger. Four other men accused of beating the girl's father were arrested yesterday.



Kuldeep Singh Sengar has rubbished any talk of his resignation. "Just because my name is being taken, should I resign? These allegations are all totally false. The family is trying to malign me. For a year, they have been running a campaign against me on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp," the lawmaker said.



He also told NDTV that the father was thrashed over a family dispute. "I want an enquiry against the people who are instigating the family. The truth is that the beating was a fallout of a family divide within them," he said.



