In Unnao Rape Controversy, A Handwritten Complaint Exposes Cover-Up

Jaideep Singh, also known as Atul Singh, the brother of legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was arrested this morning on charges of leading an assault on the father of the teen last Tuesday.
The family's complaint on the attack had named Jaideep Singh and a few others. The FIR filed by the police, however, named everyone but omitted the lawmaker's brother.
The 16-year-old girl has accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June last year.
Last Tuesday, her 50-year-old father was thrashed allegedly by Jaideep Singh and a few other men. The brutal assault left wounds and gashes all over his body, but the police arrested him on a complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists. No action was taken against Jaideep Singh.
Yesterday, when the father complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died.
The case came in the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker.
Two police officers and four constables were suspended as her father's death provoked more public anger. Four other men accused of beating the girl's father were arrested yesterday.
He also told NDTV that the father was thrashed over a family dispute. "I want an enquiry against the people who are instigating the family. The truth is that the beating was a fallout of a family divide within them," he said.