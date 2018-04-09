Probe Into Death Of Father Of UP Woman Who Alleged Rape By BJP Lawmaker On Sunday, when the man complained of abdominal pain, he was admitted to the district hospital where he died today

The woman and her family were taken to a police station from Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow.



An inquiry has been ordered, police said. Two police officers and four constables have also been suspended, while four persons accused of beating the woman's father have been arrested.



The 18-year-old woman had alleged that she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP legislator from Unnao, and his brother last year, but the police refused to take any action against them. She also claimed that her family was threatened after they tried to file an FIR or First Information Report.



Last Tuesday, her father was allegedly assaulted by Sengar, his brother and their associates, but an FIR was filed against the woman's father and he was arrested. On Sunday, when the man complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital where he died today.



"The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody. Magisterial inquiry will be conducted. If there have been lapses by the police, action will be taken," Deputy Inspector General of Police Pravin Kumar said.



Before attempting suicide, the woman had said that despite her family's pleas, no action was taken by the police. "I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the chief minister with no result. When we tried to file a complaint, we were threatened," the woman had said.



Sengar, who has been a leader with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, has denied the allegations.



"It's a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," Sengar told news agency PTI.



Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh accused Yogi Adityanath's government of inaction which led to Mr Singh's death.



"The girl kept requesting for security for the family. But nothing was done. Insensitivity is rampant in this state. This is murder," she said.



