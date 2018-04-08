Girl Attempts Suicide Near Yogi Adityanath's Home, Claims Rape By BJP MLA

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been a leader with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, denied the allegations.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: April 08, 2018 18:33 IST
The woman and her family were taken to a police station from Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, UP.

Lucknow:  A young woman and her family tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow on Sunday, alleging that she was raped by a BJP legislator last year and that the police have refused to take any action against him.

The woman and her family alleged that she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP legislator from Unnao, and his brother last year in June. The woman said that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. The woman demanded legal action against the MLA at the earliest.

"I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM with no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened," the woman told news agency ANI.

A probe has been ordered and the case has been transferred to Lucknow.
 
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said he was being framed by the woman and her family in the rape case.

"This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, case was registered. The police saved two innocent people, being made scapegoat by them... they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this and punish the real culprit," he told ANI.

Rajiv Krishan, a senior police officer in Lucknow, said, "The case has been transferred to Lucknow. Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe."

"They alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her. No action was taken and they were beaten up by the other party. On further probe it was found that both parties are involved in a dispute for the last 10 to 12 years," Mr Krishan added.

(With inputs from ANI)

