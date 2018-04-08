Girl Attempts Suicide Near Yogi Adityanath's Home, Claims Rape By BJP MLA

The woman and her family alleged that she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP legislator from Unnao, and his brother last year in June. The woman said that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. The woman demanded legal action against the MLA at the earliest.
"I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM with no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened," the woman told news agency ANI.
A probe has been ordered and the case has been transferred to Lucknow.
Mr Sengar, who has been a leader with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, denied the allegations.
"This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, case was registered. The police saved two innocent people, being made scapegoat by them... they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this and punish the real culprit," he told ANI.
Rajiv Krishan, a senior police officer in Lucknow, said, "The case has been transferred to Lucknow. Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe."
(With inputs from ANI)