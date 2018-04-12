Case To Be Filed Against BJP Lawmaker For Unnao Rape, CBI To Take Over Probe

A 16-year-old girl, who had been trying to get the police to act against the lawmaker, appeared to give up hopes on Sunday and reached Yogi Adityanath residence to commit suicide. The girl said her 55-year-old father was allegedly thrashed by the lawmaker's brother Atul Singh and arrested by the police because he was still trying to pursue the case.
The father died the next day, triggering massive outrage against the way the police had tried to shield the lawmaker's brother.
The special team, which travelled to Unnao about 50 km from state capital Lucknow, is learnt to have come across circumstantial evidence that appears to support some of the allegations levelled by the girl's family.
"The SIT team will probe on all the aspects of the case and act accordingly. Security has been provided to the victim's family," Rajiv Krishna, who heads the team, had said.