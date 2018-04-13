Rape-Accused BJP Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar Taken In For Questioning By CBI The teen from Unnao accused Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in June last year

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Unnao rape case: Allahabad High Court had asked UP government when would Kuldeep Singh Sengar be arrested New Delhi: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh who has been



The CBI will investigate three cases filed against Sengar with Makhi police station in Unnao, 50 kilometres from state capital Lucknow.



The BJP MLA has been



Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court had



A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar, taking cognisance of the Unnao gang-rape case on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi, heard the matter in detail. It will pronounce its order today.



The court also questioned the conduct of the police in the case.



The teen from Unnao has accused the legislator of raping her in June last year. Advocate General Raghavendra Singh, who was present in the court on Thursday, told the bench that on August 17, 2017, an application was sent to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in which allegations of rape was made against the lawmaker.

The teen from Unnao has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in June last year.



All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar



On Wednesday night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.



Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh who has been charged of raping a 16-year-old girl last year, has been taken in by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning. He has been brought to the Lucknow offices of the CBI, after it took over the probe on Thursday evening.The CBI will investigate three cases filed against Sengar with Makhi police station in Unnao, 50 kilometres from state capital Lucknow.The BJP MLA has been charged under the stringent POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC dealing with rape.Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court had come down heavily on the UP government, asking it whether it proposes to arrest Sengar.A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar, taking cognisance of the Unnao gang-rape case on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi, heard the matter in detail. It will pronounce its order today.The court also questioned the conduct of the police in the case.The teen from Unnao has accused the legislator of raping her in June last year. Advocate General Raghavendra Singh, who was present in the court on Thursday, told the bench that on August 17, 2017, an application was sent to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in which allegations of rape was made against the lawmaker.The application was then forwarded to officers in Unnao, who were supposed to act on it, he said. All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has strutted around denying the accusation , disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media. During that time, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the girl's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but who died on Monday in custody. He "had not been treated properly", a Special Investigation Team has found.On Wednesday night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.