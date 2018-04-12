Not Defending Anyone, Says Police On BJP Lawmaker Accused In Unnao Rape Uttar Pradesh police said a case of rape was not filed earlier in the Unnao incident because of discrepancies in the statement of the girl.

Share EMAIL PRINT Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a Uttar Pradesh MLA, has denied that he raped the teenager. Lucknow: After filing a case against BJP lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the rape of a 15-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, the police and the state government defended the delay in action and said, "The government doesn't want to save anyone."



The lawmaker has been charged under a tough law for sexual crimes against children, after the allegations of the teenager that she was raped by him nine months ago. Asked when he would be arrested, the police said the case had been handed over to the CBI.



The case came to the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday, accusing the state government of shielding the accused politician. A day later, the girl's father died in custody, days after being beaten by the lawmaker's brother, who has been arrested.



The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier because of discrepancies in the statement of the girl.

Unnao rape case: Uttar Pradesh police held a press conference to explain its handling of the incident.



Last night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of a top police officer in state capital Lucknow.



After the midnight drama and amid outrage over the lawmaker's brazenness, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered the police to file a case against the ruling party lawmaker and hand over all cases related to it to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.



The decision to ask the CBI to step in was taken after a special investigation team, set up by the state government, found serious lapses not just by the police but also doctors in Unnao. The government has ordered security cover to the family of the rape survivor.



After filing a case against BJP lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the rape of a 15-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, the police and the state government defended the delay in action and said, "The government doesn't want to save anyone."The lawmaker has been charged under a tough law for sexual crimes against children, after the allegations of the teenager that she was raped by him nine months ago. Asked when he would be arrested, the police said the case had been handed over to the CBI.The case came to the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday, accusing the state government of shielding the accused politician. A day later, the girl's father died in custody, days after being beaten by the lawmaker's brother, who has been arrested.The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier because of discrepancies in the statement of the girl."The victim said she was scared therefore didn't mention rape in her first complaint...The SIT (Special Investigation Team) took this into consideration and then registered the complaint against the legislator," said the police chief OP Singh.Last night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of a top police officer in state capital Lucknow. After the midnight drama and amid outrage over the lawmaker's brazenness, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered the police to file a case against the ruling party lawmaker and hand over all cases related to it to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.The decision to ask the CBI to step in was taken after a special investigation team, set up by the state government, found serious lapses not just by the police but also doctors in Unnao. The government has ordered security cover to the family of the rape survivor.