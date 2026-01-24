Final Chargesheet Filed In Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case, 36 Accused Named

The CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed the final charge-sheet in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.

The chargesheet was filed after a nearly 15-month-long investigation.

In its chargesheet, the SIT has named 36 persons as accused, including Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, directors of Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, who have been identified as the main masterminds behind the fraud.

Other key accused named in the charge sheet are Pralaya Kaveri Murali Krishna, former TTD General Manager (Procurement), Chinna Appanna, personal assistant to former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, former procurement GM RSSVR Subrahmanyam, Apoorva Vinayakant Chawda of Vaishnavi Dairy, R Rajasekharan of AR Dairy, and Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh.

The investigation revealed that adulterated ghee made using palm oil, palm kernel oil, and chemical additives was supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024. Officials estimate that nearly 68 lakh kilograms of fake ghee entered the supply chain during this period, involving transactions worth around Rs 250 crore.

The probe, which covered 12 states, examined procurement records, transport routes, laboratory reports, and financial transactions. Investigators found that several companies and middlemen worked together to bypass quality checks and submit false documents.

The case was first investigated by a state-level SIT. Later, following Supreme Court directions, it was handed over to a five-member CBI-led team.

Tirupati Additional Superintendent of Police Venkata Rao was appointed as the Investigation Officer and played a key role in coordinating field inquiries. Under senior officials' guidance, the team questioned suspects, verified lab reports, and studied supply-chain documents.

Several prominent figures, including former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and former Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, were questioned during the probe but were not named as accused in the final charge-sheet.

The controversy began in September 2024 after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns over the possible use of adulterated ghee in laddu preparation. Initial claims of animal fat contamination sparked widespread public outrage and political debate and a case was registered on September 25, 2024 at Tirupati East police station. Further The case was handed over to a SIT formed by the state government. Later, the CBI took over the investigation as per Supreme Court orders.

Officials said the charge-sheet runs into several volumes and includes forensic findings, financial details, and evidence of inter-state coordination among the accused.

With the filing of the final charge-sheet, the investigation has concluded, and the case will now move to the trial stage.