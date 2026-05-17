UP Man Throws Acid On Married Woman, Her Family After She Refuses Proposal

A man allegedly threw acid on a married woman and her family members after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said.

The incident took place in the Shergarh area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, leaving the woman, her husband and two children injured.

The police said the family was sleeping in the verandah of their house when the accused allegedly entered through the roof and threw the acid on them through a mosquito net.

Circle Officer, Mirganj, said, "Shergarh police received information around 6 am that four members of a family had suffered burn injuries after a flammable substance was thrown on them." He said police found during the investigation that the accused, Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry the woman despite being married himself.

After she refused to marry him, Kashyap allegedly tried to throw a flammable substance on Devi. In this process, other members of the family also suffered injuries, the officer said.

The injured were taken to the Shergarh Community Health Centre, from where one of them was referred to the district hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they added.



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