Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Schoolgirl Threatened With Video Leak, Allegedly Raped By 7 In UP Cafe

Deputy Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the student was allegedly threatened with the circulation of a video of an earlier sexual assault.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Schoolgirl Threatened With Video Leak, Allegedly Raped By 7 In UP Cafe
The girl came home with the help of a passerby in a state of distress.
  • A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven men in a Bhojipura cafe
  • The accused threatened to circulate a prior assault video to silence the girl
  • The girl was taken to the cafe on April 2 while going to collect her mark sheet
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bareilly:

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven people in a cafe here in the Bhojipura area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 2, the girl was on her way to school when she was forced by one of the accused to ride on his bike to the cafe, where other people were already present.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the student was allegedly threatened with the circulation of a video of an earlier sexual assault.

According to an FIR lodged at Bhojipura Police Station, the accused were identified as Asad Haider alias Karan, Chand, restaurant owner Saifi, Samir Ahmad, Banti, and two unnamed persons.

Mishra said that on March 19, Asad had taken the girl to a room above the 'Saifi Cafe' and sexually assaulted her, filming the act in the process.

He allegedly threatened to circulate the clip on social media if she told anyone.

The DSP said that on April 2, the girl was on her way to school to collect her mark sheet when Chand stopped her and warned that if she did not meet Asad, he would post the video online.

He took the girl to the cafe where she was raped by the accused.

The girl came home with the help of a passerby in a state of distress.

Mishra said she hid the incident from her family for two days out of fear, and spoke up only after relatives noticed her deteriorating condition.

Bhojipura area in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh, an FIR was filed on April 5 under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the seven accused.

A hunt is on for the accused who remain at large.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Rape, Bareilly Rape, Bareilly Rape News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now