Schoolgirl Threatened With Video Leak, Allegedly Raped By 7 In UP Cafe

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven people in a cafe here in the Bhojipura area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 2, the girl was on her way to school when she was forced by one of the accused to ride on his bike to the cafe, where other people were already present.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the student was allegedly threatened with the circulation of a video of an earlier sexual assault.

According to an FIR lodged at Bhojipura Police Station, the accused were identified as Asad Haider alias Karan, Chand, restaurant owner Saifi, Samir Ahmad, Banti, and two unnamed persons.

Mishra said that on March 19, Asad had taken the girl to a room above the 'Saifi Cafe' and sexually assaulted her, filming the act in the process.

He allegedly threatened to circulate the clip on social media if she told anyone.

The DSP said that on April 2, the girl was on her way to school to collect her mark sheet when Chand stopped her and warned that if she did not meet Asad, he would post the video online.

He took the girl to the cafe where she was raped by the accused.

The girl came home with the help of a passerby in a state of distress.

Mishra said she hid the incident from her family for two days out of fear, and spoke up only after relatives noticed her deteriorating condition.

Bhojipura area in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh, an FIR was filed on April 5 under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the seven accused.

A hunt is on for the accused who remain at large.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)