Cop Stopped Rahul Gandhi's SPG Security, Removed On Charge Of Being Drunk

A UP cop was removed from duty in Amethi for stopping, arguing with Rahul Gandhi's security personnel.

An Uttar Pradesh police constable was removed from VIP security duty at a guest house at Musafirkhana in Amethi, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to stay on his first day of his two-day visit, police said on Monday.

The Congress chief arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit to his constituency.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told news agency PTI that "this happened in confusion after the Special Protection Group (SPG) protecting VIPs in civil dress was stopped by the police constable." The policeman also had an argument with Mr Gandhi's VIP security personnel.

"The constable was sent for medical examination at the community health centre at Musafirkhana after allegations by SPG personnel that he was drunk," the senior police officer said. He went on to confirm that "he was replaced by another constable."

A medical report later confirmed that the constable was not drunk.

In the day, Mr Gandhi met delegations of young men and women, traders, social media activists, senior party leaders and other people from different walks of life.

