"Unfair Criticism": Karti Chidambaram On DMK's "Backstabber" Remark

Congress's Karti Chidambaram told NDTV today that the "backstabber" tag from the DMK following the Grand Old Party's decision to form an alliance with Vijay is "unfair criticism". The DMK, upset at the Congress decision, has called off the alliance that has been in place since 2004. Chidambaram said while he respected the ties with DMK, the people's mandate this time demanded that Vijay be allowed to form government and not giving him the necessary support would have led to a stalemate.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Chidambaram said: "The people have clearly voted for a new formation. They want change. They want a new formation to be led by Vijay, and they also have not given Vijay an absolute mandate. So they have told Vijay to go and lead a government, but to go and seek the aid and assistance of other parties. That's why he's reaching out to us, and we have now offered our support."

Read: "Paid High Price For Loyalty": Upset DMK Slams Congress Over Vijay Tie-Up

The decision to ally with Vijay came at a late evening party meeting yesterday after the Congress central leadership gave the state leaders a free hand.

Ahead of the election, the Congress had decided not to support Vijay and continue their alliance with the DMK.

There was "aloud thinking in the party to look at other formations and other alliances" before the election, Chidambaram said. "But after wide consultation, it was decided to continue with the existing alliance with the DMK. We fought the election in earnest, but the results have proven otherwise," he added.

Read: 30 Of 47 AIADMK MLAs Want To Back Vijay, EPS Not In Favour: Sources

It was this decision to continue with the DMK alliance that has pushed party leader Manickam Tagore -- one of the section that batted for an alliance with Vijay -- to remarks that have led to a controversy. Pointing to the people's rejection of the DMK, Tagore had said the Congress had faced collateral damage for "no fault of ours".

The Congress had won just five of the 28 seats it contested in alliance with the DMK -- down from 18 in 2021.

Ahead of the election, the DMK had refused to share power with the Congress. Then Chief Minister MK Stalin had categorically refused to even consider the Congress' demand for a share in power if the coalition comes to power, saying it could create an impression of instability.

This time, the Congress is expecting to get some cabinet berths -- an outcome of the fresh alliance that Chidambaram described as "responsibilities".

Given the shape of the people's mandate, "We are aiding and assisting him (Vijay) to put together a working coalition. And while we are aiding and assisting him, that also comes with certain responsibilities, and those responsibilities will include us in participating in government," he added.