"Paid High Price For Loyalty": Upset DMK Slams Congress Over Vijay Tie-Up

An upset DMK has hit out at the Congress, its all-weather ally at the centre, over its decision to tie up with actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Launched just two years ago, the TVK had achieved a landmark feat in the Tamil Nadu polls -- ending the DMK-AIADMK duopoly in the state and removing the MK Stalin-led party from power. But just 10 seats shy of a majority, it had reached out to other parties in the state for support.

The Congress was the first party to heed the request in a move that would make them part of the government in Tamil Nadu after six long decades. This left the DMK agitated. It has called the Congress's move an "act of betrayal".

Recounting how it has stood by the Congress through thick and thin, the DMK has now accused it of being "opportunists."

Read: DMK Negotiations And A Call To Vijay: Behind Congress-TVK Alliance

"Whenever the Congress party faced critical situations or crises, the DMK stood by them as a steadfast ally. The price we paid for this loyalty was high; yet we bore it with a smile," DMK Treasurer TR Baalu said.

The DMK leader pointed out that the Congress fought the Tamil Nadu elections as part of an alliance with the DMK and won five seats. Switching to another camp now effectively holds those seats hostage, he stressed.

"The Congress is trying to portray this move as a grand act of political strategy and justify it by making it look all about ideological principle. This cynical attempt to mask opportunism with a facade of ideology stands exposed in all its hollowness. It constitutes a blatant act of betrayal against those who cast their votes for a DMK-led government," Baalu added.

Comparing the Congress with its biggest rival, the BJP, the DMK leader said, "What the BJP has been doing in various states--seeking to seize power through backdoor channels--is precisely what the Congress party has now done in Tamil Nadu."

The DMK said that the Congress was free to choose its partner, but it must be ethical enough to be true to those who voted for it. "Defeat is not new to us! Nor is betrayal new to us! However, we also know that neither is permanent! Time will provide the answer," Baalu added.

Read: Vijay Falling Short Of Numbers, 30 AIADMK MLAs Raring To 'Help'

Why TVK Needs Support

In the recenlty held elections, the TVK had won 108 out of the total 234 seats. It needs the support of 10 more MLAs to achieve a simple majority in the assembly. To gather support to form the government in Tamil Nadu, the party had reached out to the Congress, VCK, and the Left parties.

The Congress's support adds five seats in the TVK's favour. If the VCK (2) and the Left parties (4) also join in, the TVK-led alliance would have the figure essential to form the government.