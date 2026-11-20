The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday announced the postponement of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled to commence on November 23.

The programme was postponed due to "some unavoidable circumstances", the CEO's office said in a statement.

"The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances," it stated.

The modified schedule for the exercise would be intimated subsequently, the statement said.

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