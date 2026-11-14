Toddler Playing Near Bengaluru Factory Falls Into Bucket Of Hot Chemicals, Dies

Subramani, a 21-month-old boy, has died after 10 days of intensive treatment following an accident involving hot chemicals near his home.
The accident happened at about 11 am on November 2 in L N Puram, Srirampura. CCTV footage of the incident is now being widely shared on social media.
Subramani was playing with his eight-year-old sister near their house when he accidentally fell into a bucket of hot chemicals at the nearby Shivam Copper Maker Factory.
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CCTV cameras captured the whole incident, including the moment the child fell into the bucket.
He was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Despite 10 days of intensive medical care, he died from his injuries.
A case of unnatural death has been registered at Srirampura Police Station.
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