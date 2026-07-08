Chemical Tanker Overturns, Crushes Autorickshaw In Thane, 2 Dead

Two persons were killed and another was injured when a chemical tanker overturned and crushed a moving autorickshaw on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm in the Anand Nagar area, when both vehicles were heading in the same direction.

Police confirmed that there was no chemical leakage from the overturned tanker following the impact.

The deceased have been identified as the autorickshaw driver, Dashrath Pawar, and a passenger, Mohammad Amin. Another passenger inside the rickshaw sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment, a police official said.

"Immediately upon receiving the alert, a team of traffic police personnel along with rescue teams rushed to the spot. We managed to lift the overturned chemical tanker and pull it aside to clear the passage. The auto-rickshaw was found totally crushed beneath the weight of the heavy vehicle," senior police inspector (traffic) Rahul Mhaske told PTI.

The traffic on this busy road was affected for some time due to the clearance operation, he said.

Police are registering a case against the tanker driver.

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