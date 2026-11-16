Thai-French YouTuber Harassed During Udaipur Livestream As Man Repeatedly Asks For A Kiss

A Thai-French YouTuber's livestream from Udaipur has sparked outrage on social media after a man repeatedly asked her for a kiss despite her refusing. The video, which has crossed five million views, has renewed discussions around consent, personal boundaries and the safety of women travelling in India. The incident took place during a nighttime livestream by YouTuber JustKeth in a crowded public area of Rajasthan's Udaipur. The streamer was interacting with her viewers when a man approached her and made an unusual request.

"One kiss, please. One lip kiss," the man told her.

JustKeth immediately declined, making it clear that she was not interested. However, the man continued asking despite her repeated refusals. Her expressions during the interaction suggested that she was uncomfortable with his persistent requests.

The man eventually changed his request and asked her for a photograph instead. She agreed to pose with him. As he prepared to leave, he extended his hand for a handshake, but the YouTuber responded with a fist bump.

The interaction was captured during her livestream and later circulated widely on social media. Sharing the clip on Instagram, JustKeth captioned it, "At least he asked."

Here's the video:

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, many of whom questioned why the man thought it was acceptable to repeatedly ask a woman he had just met for physical intimacy. Many users criticised the attitude of people who assume that foreign women visiting India are more receptive to inappropriate advances because of their nationality.

Several users expressed concern over the treatment of foreign women in public spaces and called for greater awareness about consent and respecting personal boundaries.

One user wrote, "Oh yikes, the aduacity." Another commented, "I am really sorry you had to go through that." A third said, "Please Don't judge india..by one wrong person."