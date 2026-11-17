Udaipur Police have arrested a man who allegedly harassed and misbehaved with a Thai-French YouTuber during a livestream by repeatedly asking for a lip kiss. Taking cognisance of the matter after the video went viral, Udaipur Police said the accused has been charged under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with obscene acts and songs in public spaces.

Police examined footage from surveillance cameras in and around the area as well as sought help from the witnesses to identify the accused. A case was subsequently registered against 23-year-old Aftab alias Gabru.

"Prompt action has been taken in a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpole police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure," Udaipur Police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists."

In the video, Aftab expresses regrets for his actions and appeals to people to respect women.

What Happened?

The incident took place during a nighttime livestream by YouTuber JustKeth in a crowded public area of Udaipur. The streamer was chronicling her experience in the city and interacting with the viewers when the man, wearing a black shirt and cap, approached her and made an unusual request.

"One kiss, please. One lip kiss," the man told her repeatedly.

Visibly uncomfortable, JustKeth immediately declined, making it clear that she was not interested in him. However, the man continued asking despite her repeated refusals. The entire exchange was recorded and later circulated widely on social media.