"He Tried To Touch Me": Varanasi Student Records Alleged Harassment, Suspect Flees Mid-Journey

A video shared by a Varanasi student has brought renewed attention to the issue of public harassment, raising serious concerns about women's safety in everyday spaces. Anaya, a student at Banaras Hindu University, shared a video alleging that a male co-passenger intentionally touched her while travelling in an auto-rickshaw on her way to college. The student documented the incident by filming the perpetrator, who fled the scene upon realising he was being recorded.

Describing the incident, Anaya wrote, "Today, on my way to college, a boy in an auto tried to touch me deliberately. The moment I started recording, he got off and ran. This is the reality we face safety for girls still feels like a myth."

Location: Varanasi (Kashi/Banaras)

A video shared by student Anaya (with Aditi), reportedly from Banaras Hindu University, has gone viral on Instagram. She wrote:

"Today, on my way to college, a boy in an auto tried to touch me deliberately. The moment I started recording, he got… pic.twitter.com/NsAql1qchh — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 24, 2026

Her statement has resonated widely, reflecting the everyday anxieties many women continue to experience in public transport. The clip quickly gained traction across platforms such as Instagram and X, drawing strong reactions from users who condemned the incident and demanded stricter action against offenders. Many pointed out that such behaviour often goes unreported.

Many users tagged local authorities, including the Varanasi Police, urging them to identify and arrest the accused.

One user wrote, "Such people must be identified and punished. Vulnerable young girls, especially those who can't defend themselves, should never be easy targets. Justice must be swift and strict."

Another commented, "This is unacceptable & sadly, not rare. No one should have to fear for their safety on the way to college or anywhere else. The fact that he ran when confronted shows he knew exactly what he was doing. Strict action is a must - not just punishment, but real accountability so others think twice. Women's safety isn't a "topic" - it's a basic right."

A third said, "We need stricter verification of auto-drivers, better patrolling near campus areas, and swift identification of such offenders." Safety in Kashi cannot be a myth."