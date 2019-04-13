Accused In BHU Student's Murder Case Arrested After Gunfight: Cops

The wanted criminal was on the run after allegedly killing BHU's student Gaurav Singh (in pic).

A wanted criminal, who was on the run after allegedly killing a BHU student, has been arrested following an exchange of fire with police.

A sub-inspector was also injured in the incident with the accused, the police said.

The notorious criminal, Rupesh Verma alias Sunny alias Professor, a native of Bihar's Buxar, was arrested when he tried to run after opening fire at the police team, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kulkarni said.

Rupesh Verma, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was shot on his leg. He then fell off the motorcycle that he had robbed a few days ago from a man on the national highway, the SSP added.

One of his accomplices, Raja Dubey alias Ravan, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, however, managed to flee.

Both Rupesh Verma and Raja Dubey were wanted in the murder case of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student Gaurav Singh.

Rupesh Verma was admitted to a government hospital in Ramnagar, while sub-inspector Ishwar Dayal, who received bullet injuries in his hands, was admitted to BHU's Trauma Centre, where his health condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

A hunt was on to arrest Raja Dubey, they added.

