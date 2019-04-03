Suspended BHU Student Shot Dead On Campus By Attackers On Bike

Gaurav Singh, in his early 20s, had been suspended by the BHU administration last year.

A suspended student of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was shot at thrice right outside the gates of a hostel inside the university campus on Monday evening. The student, Gaurav Singh, died at the university's hospital early this morning.

Gaurav Singh, in his early 20s, had been suspended by the university administration last year for his alleged role in violence that singed the campus in 2017 over the issue of safety of students. He was accused of helping to burn down a bus in the violence. The student was doing his masters at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In September 2017, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest against an alleged incident of harassment turned violent.

At around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Gaurav Singh was standing outside the gates of the Birla Hostel and chatting with friends when four people on two motorcycles shot at him, and escaped. Gaurav Singh took three bullets in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre inside the campus. He died at around 1:30 am.

The police said ten bullets were fired at the boy. The Uttar Pradesh police said they have arrested four students of the university and are questioning them after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on a complaint by the boy's father.

"It seems there was some personal enmity that has led to the killing. We are investigating all angles. The case of murder has been filed," said Varanasi police chief Anand Kulkarni.

A huge contingent of the police force has been deployed inside the university campus, and the police has appealed to the students to maintain calm.

