Foreigner In Amritsar Confronts Man For Asking Phone Number From Wife: "You Are A Bit Crazy"

A video has gone viral online, capturing a confrontation between a foreign tourist and a man in Amritsar. The tourist, visibly upset, reprimands the man for harassing his wife by asking for her phone number without her consent. According to the woman, the man approached them and directly asked for her contact information, which she found intrusive and inappropriate.

"Why are you asking for her phone number? What you did is very strange. You are very strange. You approach a random female by herself and ask for her phone number within two seconds; that's very strange. Yeah, you shouldn't do that again, ok. You are a bit crazy," the foreigner asked the man.

In response, the man claims to be a student and attempts to diffuse the situation by referring to the woman as "sister" before abruptly walking away.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered a lot of attention, with many expressing frustration and disappointment at such incidents, which can tarnish the image of a city known for its rich cultural heritage and hospitality. Many users condemned the man's behaviour, calling out such actions as unacceptable and highlighting the need for greater respect towards women, particularly in public spaces.

One user wrote, "I am not surprised, last year I went on a road trip with my then gf and people wouldn't stop asking her for photos, this was when I was with her! If she were alone, I could only assume how much worse it would have been. A couple of them even asked me to get them to be 'friends' with her."

Another commented, "I just went through a similar experience with a friend who recently visited India. Morons would walk up to her and ask her for a selfie, even the women! I would then have to rudely shoo them away. I had to explain to her that it's perfectly normal to just ignore people. Incidents like these just tarnish the image of the nation!"

A third said, "So after harassing an unknown person, you can just get away by saying 'sister'?"

Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of the country, such as a Dutch woman being harassed on a train from Delhi to Agra.