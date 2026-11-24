The Te'esta Fest, which began as a community-policing initiative by the Darjeeling Police in the aftermath of the turbulent period of 2017, has spread its reach and ambition, transforming the relationship between the police and the residents through meaningful engagement and shared aspirations.

Reflecting on the journey, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, IPS, told NDTV, "Tea'sta Fest 2026 is not merely a cultural or musical festival; it is a strong reflection of the commitment of West Bengal Police towards community policing, engaging young people and social transformation."

Originally conceived in 2023 as Melo-Tea Fest as a way of reconnecting with resident communities in Darjeeling, the initiative began with the 'Darjeeling Rising Star' music competition. Over the past three editions, it has grown into an amalgamation of music, sports, and creativity, providing a platform for small-scale entrepreneurs and local talent.

"The role of police is not limited to maintaining law and order or preventing crime. It is equally important to build trust, inspire confidence, guide young people and work proactively towards creating a healthy and progressive society," the SP emphasised.

The festival is scheduled to be hosted from December 9 to 13. It will debut mountain biking, hiking, birdwatching, filmmaking, a startup showcase, apart from the rock band competition, solo singing, football, and the Darjeeling Hill Marathon on the closing day. The festival, for the first time, has gone beyond the iconic Chowrasta in Darjeeling to Lebong and Kurseong.

More than 1,700 participants from 14 police stations across Darjeeling and Kalimpong have taken part in police-station-level Tea'sta Rising Star competitions, with successful contestants progressing to zonal finals during the festival.

"At the same time, we are using this platform to spread awareness against drug abuse, promote a drug-free society, encourage fitness and strengthen the bond between Police and the public," the SP stated.

Last year, the Darjeeling police said the three-day fest collectively earned Rs 48 lakh in sales.

The initiative's larger vision is to make young people view the police not merely as an enforcement agency, but as a friend, guide and partner in their aspirations.