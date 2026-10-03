Woman Enters Bengal Secretariat Posing As PMO Official

A special team of investigators from Howrah City Police, which comes under the West Bengal Police, reached Delhi on Thursday to question a woman who entered the state secretariat, Nabanna, in Mandirtala in Kolkata, posing as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

An insider from the state police said the officers first received information on Wednesday evening about the woman's location in Delhi.

Thereafter, Howrah City Police officers contacted their counterparts in Delhi Police and reached the national capital on Wednesday night.

As per the latest information available, the woman is currently under detention by Delhi Police, and the investigating officers from Howrah City Police are interrogating her.

The investigating officers are trying to ascertain the exact motive behind her entering the state secretariat while posing as a PMO official.

The Howrah City Police officers are also trying to gather information on whether the woman was part of an organised gang, the state police officer said.

The woman, identified as Akanksha Vidyarthi, visited the State Public Works Department (PWD), housed at Nabanna, on Wednesday after seeking a prior appointment.

She allegedly posed as a PMO official and asked PWD officials questions about the department's functioning.

“However, a section of the PWD officials became suspicious of her identity. Sensing the officials' suspicion, the woman quickly left the Nabanna premises,” the state police officer said.

After confirming that she had provided a false identity, the PWD filed a written complaint with Howrah City Police. By then, she had flown back to Delhi.

The officer said Howrah City Police began an investigation and, after confirming her location in Delhi, a team reached the national capital on Wednesday night.

He also said the investigating officers were not taking the matter lightly and suspected that some organised gang might be behind the woman.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)