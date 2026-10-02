AAP Leaders Among 700 Detained During Delhi Protest Against Poll Body Chief

The Delhi Police detained more than 700 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi, as well as activists of some student outfits, during a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters.

Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said he and Jha were detained despite the peaceful protest. He urged party workers and supporters to continue the agitation and reach Jantar Mantar.

A source in the police said around 700 people from SFI tried to reach Jantar Mantar and were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with many of them detained.

Another police official said around 700 protesters, including AAP leaders, AISA, SFI and other student organisations, were detained from and near Jantar Mantar. Earlier, an official had said the number of detainees was about 150.

Internet services have also been suspended at the protest site and in the surrounding areas.

SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh said several DYFI and SFI activists have been detained.

"Delhi Police is not being able to stop crimes in the capital but when it comes to protection of someone like Gyanesh Kumar, they get down on the streets," Ghosh said.

She added, "This is not democracy. If police think they can stop the movement by detaining us, we want to tell them that this is just the start."

AISA activists alleged that police used force against protesters, including women, during the detentions.

A member of the outfit, while being detained near Jantar Mantar, said, "No matter how much lathi charge you use or no matter how many of us you put in jail, Gyanesh Kumar has to resign."

The CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated student organisation alleged that the police action was aimed at stopping people from raising questions over the electoral process.

Several NSUI activists, including its national president Vinod Jakhar, were also detained from the site.

Jakhar was detained during a foot march from the organisation's office towards Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, he alleged that several NSUI activists were taken into custody, claiming that activists were subjected to police action during the march.

"The voice of the people's votes cannot be suppressed by the might of any power," Jakhar wrote, adding that the organisation's "peaceful struggle for democracy" would continue.

Protesters were also seen crossing barricades at Firoz Shah Road.

In a video message, Bharadwaj said police told them that permission had not been granted for the protest, but questioned why permission was needed to hold a demonstration in a democracy when Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site.

He also said the party had submitted letters seeking protest permission about a week earlier. Bhardwaj said, "We are exercising our democratic right to raise our concerns."

He said several metro stations near Jantar Mantar had been closed and appealed to people to travel to the nearest open metro station and, if possible, walk to the protest site.

The Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at 12 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Jantar Mantar. Internet services have also been suspended around Jantar Mantar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)