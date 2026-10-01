39-Year-Old Delhi Woman Arrested For Using 14-Year-Old Son To Sell Marijuana

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly using her minor son to supply and sell ganja in the Sanjay Camp area of New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Pinki, was apprehended on September 28 after police allegedly found her 14-year-old son carrying six small pouches containing suspected ganja during foot patrolling around 7 pm, they said.

During questioning, the boy allegedly told police that the pouches had been given to him by his mother for selling. Following the information, a police team searched a nearby location and apprehended Pinki, a resident of Sanjay Camp, police said.

Another 37 pouches containing suspected ganja were recovered from her possession, taking the total recovery to 43 pouches, including those recovered from the minor, they said.

The substance tested positive for a narcotic substance during field testing and was seized and sealed, police said.

Police said verification revealed that Pinki had previously been involved in two cases registered under the NDPS Act and had been apprehended for the third time this year in connection with narcotics-related offences.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

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