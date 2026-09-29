Drunk Man Makes False Building Collapse Call In Delhi, Triggers Panic

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol made a false call claiming that his building had tilted in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Tuesday, prompting the fire department and police to rush, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received the call around 2:50 pm regarding a suspected building collapse in Maidan Garhi, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the location.

On reaching the spot, officials found that no building had collapsed or tilted, and the call was subsequently declared "malicious", the fire department said.

Teams of the Delhi Police and the MCD also reached the spot following the information. No untoward incident was reported.

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