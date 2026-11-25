The properties owned by five terrorists - who fled to Pakistan years ago - in Jammu and Kashmir have been sealed after security agencies learnt that they were trying to sell them to fund terror.

According to officials, the properties are in the Mahore and Chassana areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Investigation revealed that the terrorists were attempting to sell their land in their native villages through their associates and family members. "The money from such sales was intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area," informed a senior security force officer.

To choke the funding pipeline, the properties have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Among those whose land has been sealed are Mohammad Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom of Shadole, Mahore, whose 2 kanal and 7.5 marlas of land have been attached; Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom of Badder with 3 kanal and 8 marlas; Shokat Ali of Hunder; Arnas with 3 kanal and 10 marlas; and Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain of Khanti, Thuroo, whose 15 kanal and 19 marlas - the largest property.

All five terrorists are associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

There have been concrete inputs that the terrorists, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, actively provide arms and ammunition, radicalise youth, and try to breathe new life into terror networks in the hills of Reasi, officials said.

The action stems from a case registered at the Mahore police station on November 29, 2024, after reliable inputs revealed that a large number of youth from Mahore and Chassana, who had gone missing between 1991 and 2003, had exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training to wage war against India and disrupt peace in the region.

Security agencies claim the crackdown is part of a larger strategy - not just to hunt down terrorists, but to hit them where it hurts most: their money.

By sealing the land, agencies have ensured that the terrorists cannot convert their property into funds for weapons, recruitment, or attacks. It is also a clear message to their overground supporters back home - helping a terrorist sell his property is now as much a crime as helping him pick up a gun.

Sources say more such attachments are likely in the coming days as agencies map the properties of other exfiltrated terrorists still operating from across the border.