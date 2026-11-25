Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party has signed a coalition pact with a right-wing opposition party in a bid to form the next government in Israel following October's elections. The Yashar party said its leader, Eisenkot, the former military chief, had met with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, and both leaders agreed on a deal afterwards, the first such alliance since the election.

After no party managed to secure a 61-seat majority in the October 27 election, Israel's parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government, stripping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his majority but leaving others with no clear path to power.

President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, while Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister.

After no party managed to secure a 61-seat majority, Israel's parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government under Israel's 28-day mandate. However, he could ask for a 14-day extension.

If he fails to form a government on time, Netanyahu would get a shot at it. If no one is able to reach a coalition, another election will be held next year.

The Coalition Race And Agendas

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud's alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties outperformed election expectations but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party and patchwork coalition partners -- including Lieberman -- hold just 48 seats. But they have potential allies in the parties representing Israel's Arab minority, which hold 19 seats and are aligned with Eisenkot in their vehement opposition to Netanyahu.

The agreement between Eisenkot, whose party won 21 parliament seats, and Lieberman, whose party won 7, was something of a surprise, since Lieberman had been vocal about his opposition to forming a government with support from Arab parties as well as to a unity government with Netanyahu.

Lieberman has also said his main goal is to oust Netanyahu from power.

Talks are also ongoing between Eisenkot, some of his "change bloc" partners and Likud on forming a unity government.

The left-wing Democrats party, which won 8 parliament seats, separately said it was suspending talks with Eisenkot because of progress in his talks with Netanyahu's Likud on a possible unity government and "given with the deadlock in negotiations to form a 'change government.'

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, has said he prefers a government without Netanyahu but with Arab parties.