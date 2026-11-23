The parties of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming the next Israeli government, are due to resume coalition talks on Monday after negotiations a day earlier delivered no agreement.

The third round of talks comes as Eisenkot's wide-ranging camp faces divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a national unity government with Netanyahu's Likud.

Former military chief Eisenkot has until December 6 -- a deadline which can be extended by 14 days -- to form a government to replace Netanyahu after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

Delegations from Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party and Netanyahu's right-wing Likud are due to meet on Monday evening for a third round of negotiations, a spokesperson for Likud told AFP.

Representatives from each party met for nearly four hours on Sunday and laid out their positions "on a range of substantive issues," with no sign of a breakthrough.

Political 'Boycotts'

On Saturday, Yashar presented the talks as "a genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government", saying that Eisenkot had asked his representatives to explore all options.

Likud immediately laid down several conditions for its participation in a unity government, including an end to "all personal attacks" and political "boycotts" targeting Netanyahu and his government.

Eisenkot's 48-member bloc needs 61 lawmakers to reach a majority and remains divided over how to build a coalition.

Short of 61 lawmakers, Eisenkot's bloc could form a minority government.

The head of the left-leaning Democrats party, Yair Golan, on Monday called for an end to the "sham talks with Likud".

Netanyahu is pushing for a national unity government, which could see a rotation of the premiership between the two men, a mechanism already tried in Israel.

Such an arrangement could allow Netanyahu to keep his political leverage against the corruption charges he faces, as well as continue to oppose the creation of an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that preceded the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

But that prospect runs up against Eisenkot's refusal to serve in a cabinet led by Netanyahu, against whom he centred his campaign.

Last week, Eisenkot said that he would be prepared to put forward a minority national emergency government for a parliamentary vote should efforts to create a broad-based government fail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)