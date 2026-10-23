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Terror Cave Hideout Found In J&K, Security Forces Recover 6 Explosives

Security forces busted a terrorist cave hideout and recovered six IEDs in Poonch district.

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Terror Cave Hideout Found In J&K, Security Forces Recover 6 Explosives
Security forces busted a terrorist cave hideout and recovered six IEDs in Poonch district.
NDTV
Jammu:

Security forces busted a major terror plot with the busting of a cave hideout and recovery of six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Kasblari area of Mendhar in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on specific intelligence inputs received, security forces launched a search operation in the general area of Kasblari.

During the operation, troops busted a natural cave hideout used by terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and explosives. Seizure included six improvised explosive devices (IED) that looked like brown tape-insulated containers, one 7.62 LMG magazine, one black-coloured bag, one combat pouch, one aluminium container, two power adapters with power sources and one tiffin box. There is every possibility that terrorists had plans to fabricate a tiffin box into a deadly IED.

A senior security officer said natural caves in dense forest areas are being increasingly used by terrorists both as hideouts and to conceal arms and ammunition.

"These cave hideouts provide natural cover to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and help them evade security forces. They also serve as safe spaces to plan operations," the officer said.

He added that over the past few days, terrorists have been relying more on such forest hideouts, as locals have stopped providing them shelter. 

"To avoid leakage of information about their presence, they now prefer these isolated cave hideouts," he said.

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IED Recovery, Security Forces Operation, Poonch District
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