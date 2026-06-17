Indian Air Force Takes Charge Of NEET-UG Retest Papers Airlifts To 18 Sites Nationwide

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported question papers for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test to 18 locations across the country as part of extensive security arrangements ahead of the examination scheduled for June 21.

The move comes amid heightened efforts by authorities to ensure the re-test is conducted smoothly and without any irregularities. Officials said the use of Air Force aircraft is aimed at ensuring the secure and timely delivery of question papers to designated hubs across India.

Multi-Layer Security Measures in Place

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and other government agencies have put in place a multi-layer security system for the re-examination. Security personnel, local administration officials, and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to oversee the transportation and distribution of examination materials.

Sensitive examination centres will be under additional surveillance, while strict monitoring mechanisms have been introduced to prevent any attempt to tamper with the question papers.

Question Papers to Reach Centres Through Secure Channels

After reaching the 18 hubs, the question papers will be distributed to examination centres through secure transportation arrangements. Authorities have instructed officials at all levels to follow standard operating procedures to maintain confidentiality and prevent leaks.

The transportation process is being monitored closely to ensure that the papers reach their destinations safely and on time.

Re-Test Scheduled for June 21

The NEET-UG 2026 re-test will be held on June 21 for candidates affected by issues identified during the earlier examination process. The exam is one of the largest entrance tests in the country and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

With enhanced security measures, including the involvement of the Indian Air Force, authorities hope to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates.