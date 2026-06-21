NEET UG Re-Test 2026: Three UAE Centres Conduct Exam Today For Aspirants

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-test today at three centres across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The re-examination is being held for eligible candidates who were affected by issues during the earlier exam.

The NEET UG re-test is being conducted at selected centres in the UAE to ensure that all affected aspirants get a fair opportunity to appear for the medical entrance examination. Candidates reaching the centres have been advised to follow all exam-day guidelines and carry their admit cards along with valid identity proof.

The NTA has made arrangements at the examination centres to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of the test. Officials have also instructed candidates to reach the centres well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute problems.

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The re-test comes after concerns were raised regarding certain exam-related issues faced by candidates during the original NEET UG 2026 examination. The agency decided to provide another chance to affected students so that their performance could be evaluated fairly.

NEET UG is one of the biggest entrance examinations in India for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS and BDS. Thousands of candidates, including those appearing from overseas centres, participate in the exam every year.

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After the completion of the re-test, NTA is expected to follow the result preparation process as per its schedule. Candidates will be able to check further updates related to results and counselling on the official NEET UG website.