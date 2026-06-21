Re-NEET UG 2026: How States Are Helping Students With Travel, Stay And Heat Relief

Re-NEET UG 2026: As lakhs of students appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination today, several state governments have taken special steps to help them travel safely and comfortably to their exam centres.

The re-exam is being held after concerns were raised about the fairness of the earlier test. Because of this, authorities across the country are making extra efforts to support students and ensure the exam is conducted smoothly.

Many states have announced free or discounted travel for candidates. Punjab and Haryana are providing free bus services to students who show their admit cards. Bihar has also arranged free transport and is offering drinking water and refreshments at bus stands and railway stations.

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In Delhi, students can travel free on government buses on exam day. The government has also set up "cooling zones" near exam centres. These areas provide seating, water, and drinks like shikanji for students and their parents to help them cope with the heat.

Odisha, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh have also announced free bus travel for candidates. In Uttar Pradesh, students are getting a 50% discount on bus fares. The state has also arranged temporary accommodation for those who need a place to stay.

In Mumbai, local train services are running without the usual Sunday maintenance blocks so that students can travel without delays.

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Along with these facilities, security has been tightened for the exam. Question papers are being transported under strict protection, including by helicopter in some areas. Exam centres are being monitored with CCTV cameras, and students are going through biometric and face verification checks.

With these arrangements, both state and central authorities are trying to make sure that students can focus on their exams without worrying about travel, heat, or safety.

The NEET UG re-exam is now one of the most carefully managed examinations in recent times, with the aim of giving every student a fair chance.