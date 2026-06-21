NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Today: What To Carry, Reporting Time And Exam Day Rules

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: The National Testing Agency (National Testing Agency) has issued important instructions for candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for today. The agency has outlined strict reporting guidelines, entry rules, and a list of permitted items to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam.

Reporting Time and Entry Schedule

Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm Entry gates will be closed sharply at 1:30 pm and no candidate will be allowed entry after the deadline under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to reach early to avoid delays caused by traffic or security checks.

What Candidates Must Carry

Students appearing for the exam are required to bring:

A printed copy of the admit card

One original valid photo ID proof

Two passport-size photographs (to be affixed on the attendance sheet)

Candidates should also carefully verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card, as map applications may not always show correct locations.

Dress Code and Entry Guidelines

NTA has advised candidates to follow the prescribed dress code strictly. Those wearing customary or religious attire, or full-sleeve/woollen clothing, are encouraged to report early to allow time for proper frisking and security checks.

Items Strictly Prohibited

Candidates will not be allowed to carry:

Mobile phones and smart devices

Bluetooth devices and smartwatches

Calculators

Wallets, jewellery, and metallic accessories

Food packets or any other unauthorized items

Only permitted items will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Advisory for Candidates

The NTA has urged students to reach centres well in advance, especially considering traffic and weather conditions. Candidates are also advised to rely only on official communication from the NTA website and avoid misinformation or rumours regarding the exam.

In case of suspicious messages or claims related to question paper leaks, candidates are instructed to immediately report them to the authorities or cybercrime units.

For mental well-being support, the agency has also highlighted the availability of the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416), a 24x7 national mental health service.

Helpline and Contact Information

For any clarification, candidates can contact:

Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Grievance portal: innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026

The NTA has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-exam with transparency, fairness, and strict supervision across all centres in India and abroad today.