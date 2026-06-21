NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Today: Check Candidate Support Measures At Centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced candidate-centric facilitation measures for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, keeping in view the large volume of candidates and the prevailing summer conditions. The arrangements are designed to ensure comfort, safety and smooth conduct of the examination at every centre, aiming to improve examination-day experience for candidates across centres.

At all examination centres, reliable power backup including generators will be provided to ensure uninterrupted functioning. Adequate electricity supply, proper lighting, and fans will be arranged to maintain comfort for candidates appearing in the afternoon shift. A wall clock will also be installed in examination rooms to help candidates track time during the exam. These measures are intended to reduce inconvenience and ensure stable exam conditions throughout the session.

Facilities for drinking water, sanitation, and on-site medical support will be available at centres to support candidate needs. Candidates will also be permitted to carry a transparent water bottle inside the examination hall for convenience. These arrangements aim to maintain hygiene and basic healthcare access for all candidates during the examination period.

To expedite identity verification, additional biometric machines along with trained personnel will be deployed at centres to speed up the process. In a special provision, diabetic candidates will be allowed to carry sugar tablets and fruits such as banana, apple, and orange, along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with guidelines. This is aimed at ensuring faster verification and special medical consideration for eligible candidates without disruption.

The NTA has also issued travel and weather advisories in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and carefully verify their examination centre addresses from the admit card. Candidates have been advised to follow these instructions carefully to avoid last-minute difficulties and ensure timely arrival.

Overall, the measures focus on improving comfort, safety, and efficiency across all examination centres.