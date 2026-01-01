Explosives, Ammunition Dropped By Pak Drone Recovered Near Line Of Control

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday foiled Pakistan's sinister plot of using aerial vehicles to smuggle an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and ammunition into the Poonch sector. During the early hours, drone movement was spotted in the Khari Karmara area along the Line of Control (LoC), prompting a search operation.

The area was cordoned off, and an operation was launched to ensure that the situation remained under control. This brazen attempt by Pakistan to destabilise the region was thwarted, showcasing the vigilance and preparedness of India's security forces.

Anti-Terror Operation Launched In Pir Panjal

The above development comes as the army's Romeo Force has been on a mission to hunt down terrorists in the snow-capped Pir Panjal of Poonch.

READ: "80 Drones, 36 Hours, Airbase Attacked": Pakistan's Big Op Sindoor Admission

Intelligence input suggested that terrorists have been gearing up to infiltrate the Indian territory, aiming to stir trouble during winter months. Security forces have been placed on high alert, ready to thwart their plans and keep peace in Jammu and Kashmir intact.

A similar kind of operation was launched by the army in Kishtwar and Doda heights for the last nine days to hunt down Saifullah, a Jaish commander of Pakistani origin, and his deputy, Adil.

These two terrorists have a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.