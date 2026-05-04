"Keep This Video": Prashant Kishor's Vijay Victory Prediction From 2025 Viral

When a pollster said on April 29 that the TVK could win between 98 and 120 seats in Tamil Nadu, many ridiculed it for predicting that a party that was making its debut and was led by an actor with no political experience would be able to achieve such a feat.

The agency's numbers were based on exit polls it had conducted after voting, but another prediction about the TVK's success, made over a year before the elections were held, is now going viral.

In an interview with Thanthi TV in March last year, just a year after the TVK's formation, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor was asked about the prospects of the party and its founder Vijay, a Tamil cinema superstar.

"Vijay's commitment is to go alone. I don't see that changing. If he goes alone, he stands a very good chance to win Tamil Nadu," Kishor - whose party, Jan Suraaj, failed to open its account in the Bihar Assembly elections last year - had said.

When it was pointed out to him that "winning" would mean the TVK emerging victorious in 118 constituencies, which is the number required for a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, Kishor doubled down.

"Yes, absolutely. Keep this video and play it when the results come out in Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

Remember the name “Prashant Kishor” pic.twitter.com/jxp16igwGB — Vinayak Kumar (@kumarvinayak490) May 4, 2026

There have been reports that I-PAC, the political strategy firm Kishor founded, worked with the TVK in Tamil Nadu. When Kishor was asked about his association with Vijay and the party in the interview, however, he had said, "We have been more like friends than political associates. We spoke to each other for the first time five years ago... I am not a political adviser to him. We have shared values."

As of 2 pm on Monday, Vijay was leading in 111 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, defying most exit polls, which predicted that the DMK and MK Stalin would return to power in the state.