TVK Chief Vijay Calls For "Whistle Revolution" In Letter To Voters Ahead Of Polling Day

On the last day of campaigning, TVK chief Vijay made an emotional and combative appeal to voters through an open letter, positioning the election as a decisive battle against entrenched political forces while urging people to back his party's whistle symbol.

Addressing the people of Tamil Nadu as his own, Vijay said he entered politics to repay their love and support, calling it a debt of gratitude. He alleged that both the DMK and the BJP had caused him "indescribable pain", reiterating his sharp opposition to the two parties.

Striking a defiant tone, Vijay said he would not bow to pressure or power, nor yield to inducements or intimidation. He asserted that no force could shake his party's welfare-driven vision, especially with the strong backing of women and youth, and expressed confidence that voters would "teach them a lesson" in this election.

Projecting his party as a formidable force, Vijay described it as an "immeasurable ocean, a vast sky, the fire of integrity and a fortress of social justice", questioning whether corrupt and divisive forces could defeat such a movement.

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Emphasising his emotional connect with supporters, Vijay said it is their love that gives him the strength to endure pressure, pain and challenges. He added that no power or evil force can separate him from the people and that any attempt to do so would ultimately be defeated.

In a direct warning to voters, Vijay said parties driven by money and self-interest would attempt to influence the electorate, but urged people to reject such "political gamblers" and instead be ready for a "whistle revolution". He said voting for any other symbol would directly or indirectly support divisive forces.

Vijay has campaigned in only 7 of the 38 districts, with opponents questioning his limited physical outreach. However, the actor-politician has sought to offset this through messaging, symbolism and his widespread appeal among youth and first-time voters.

Opinion | The Big Takeaways: Deciphering Tamil Nadu's High-Stakes Battle



Key Electoral Positioning And Promises

Vijay has positioned himself as a challenger to both the ruling DMK and the BJP, framing his campaign around issues of corruption, family politics and women's safety. He is contesting from two constituencies - Chennai's Perambur and Trichy East - in a high-stakes electoral debut.

Welfare promises have taken centre stage in what is emerging as a contest driven by competitive populism. The DMK has promised to double monthly assistance for women to Rs 2,000, along with an Rs 8,000 coupon for household purchases. The AIADMK has offered Rs 10,000 for all families and a free refrigerator for women. Meanwhile, TVK has pitched Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, six LPG cylinders and health insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Read | Rs 2,500 To Women, Rs 25 Lakh Loan: Vijay's Welfare Push In TVK Manifesto

The Big Electoral Picture

Tamil Nadu is headed for a high-stakes five-cornered contest, with multiple players vying to reshape the state's political landscape.

The ruling DMK is seeking a second consecutive term, banking on its momentum after winning three successive elections. In contrast, the AIADMK is attempting a comeback after suffering defeats in three consecutive polls, hoping to reclaim its lost political ground.

Amid this, actor-turned-politician Vijay is aiming for a breakthrough debut, drawing parallels with leaders like CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, who rose to power in their very first electoral attempts.