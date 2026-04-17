"You Can Meet Me Easily": Vijay To Voters Amid Opposition's Criticism

TVK chief Vijay, while releasing the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, has assured voters in Perambur and Trichy East -- the constituencies he is contesting from -- that he will be "easily" accessible to the public.

Since launching his political party in 2024, one of the main criticisms against the actor-politician has been his alleged inaccessibility. Opposition leaders have often labelled him a "work-from-home politician". Rival candidates in both constituencies have also used this narrative as a key campaign point against him.

During a campaign in Trichy East, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, while supporting DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, indirectly criticised Vijay, highlighting Irudayaraj's grassroots approach.

He stated that Irudayaraj would visit people at their homes, stand by them during both good and difficult times, and would not expect constituents to approach him for help.

Responding to such criticism on Thursday, Vijay said that both Perambur and Trichy East are "extra special" to him. He assured them that he would visit his constituencies at least once every month and that people could meet him easily.

Speaking after releasing the manifesto, Vijay said, "All constituencies in Tamil Nadu are ours. There will be representatives everywhere. But in my constituency, I am the MLA. We are confident of forming the government. I will visit my constituency every month. You can meet me easily. Don't think it will be difficult."

Vijay has also faced criticism in the past, particularly after the Karur incident, where victims' families were asked to travel to Chennai to meet him. However, TVK claimed that the DMK government had denied permission for Vijay to visit Karur.

Earlier, when Vijay started his statewide tour in September last year, he campaigned only on Saturdays, drawing the opposition's criticism that he was a 'weekend' politician.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, and the votes will be counted on May 4.