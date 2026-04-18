How Vijay's Young Fans Are Nudging Votes For TVK In Tamil Nadu Polls

Ranga and Malathi (names changed), a couple from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district is excited as TVK Chief Actor Vijay sought votes in Chennai's commercial hub T. Nagar. Their 8-year-old son sports a whistle, TVK's poll symbol around his neck.

This is the new norm at Vijay's rallies. As we worm our way into the crowds, many children, some even under 14, dot the area, accompanying their parents and many perched on their shoulders for a glimpse of their favourite star.

These children, though they have no voting rights, have turned influencers ahead of Tamil Nadu polls. They are gently pressuring their parents and grandparents.

"I used to vote for DMK and AIADMK. This time, I'll vote for TVK because my son wants me to," said a mother at the campaign.

A father added, "We work here in T. Nagar. My son wanted to see Vijay, so we came. He's a huge fan and insists that we vote for him, so we will."

Vijay's campaign slogans over the last few months have become a superhit among children. One father shared, "My son says, 'Inga poti rendu perukku naduvila thaan... onnu DMK, innonnu TVK' (The contest is only between two - DMK and TVK)."

Besides reaching out to children through his films, Vijay has been systematically nurturing young minds and Gen Z. Over the last few has been honouring and rewarding toppers and high achievers in classes X, XI and XII constituency-wise. Vijay's speeches too are crisp and colloquial that would resonate with children and the youth.

However, not everyone is swayed. A 60-year-old flower seller in Mylapore said, "My grandson keeps shouting TVK, TVK but I will vote according to my conscience." Similarly, a buttermilk seller in T. Nagar said that while her grandson supports TVK, she prefers experienced leadership.

Even as Vijay falls short of campaigning in all districts, it seems his young ambassadors are quietly winning hearts for TVK even though the use of children for campaign is illegal.